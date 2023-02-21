A short compilation video of some of the events that happened over the last two weeks in 2-2ID (Lancer Brigade) while they are deployed to South Korea during KRF-12.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 00:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873957
|VIRIN:
|230221-A-RL655-810
|Filename:
|DOD_109467370
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seizing the High Ground: February 21, 2023, by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
