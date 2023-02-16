B-Roll package from a video on the 8th Medical Group ambulance services. Footage includes Staff Sgt. Wemhoff taking care of a mock patient - doing a verbal clearance, taking vitals, assisting them into the ambulance and footage of the ambulance driving around the parking lot.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 22:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873949
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-YO204-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109467217
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|26, KR
This work, B-Roll: Ambulance Services - 8th Medical Group, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
