    B-Roll: Ambulance Services - 8th Medical Group

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package from a video on the 8th Medical Group ambulance services. Footage includes Staff Sgt. Wemhoff taking care of a mock patient - doing a verbal clearance, taking vitals, assisting them into the ambulance and footage of the ambulance driving around the parking lot.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 22:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873949
    VIRIN: 230216-F-YO204-1002
    Filename: DOD_109467217
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: 26, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Ambulance Services - 8th Medical Group, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    First Responders
    Ambulance
    Wolf Pack
    8th Medical Group
    Med Hawks

