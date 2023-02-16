Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Med Hawks: Always Ready! Ambulance Services

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    At any moment, accidents happen and things can go wrong. Luckily, #MedHawks ambulance services within the 8th Medical Group are always ready for the worst-case scenario. In this video feature, Capt. Sofia Shank and Staff Sgt. Nathan Wemhoff discuss the importance of their jobs, how they fit into the 8th Fighter Wing mission and their favorite parts of working ambulance services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 22:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873948
    VIRIN: 230216-F-YO204-1001
    Filename: DOD_109467216
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: 26, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Med Hawks: Always Ready! Ambulance Services, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    First Responders
    Ambulance
    Wolf Pack
    8th Medical Group
    Med Hawks

