Med Hawks: Always Ready! Ambulance Services

At any moment, accidents happen and things can go wrong. Luckily, #MedHawks ambulance services within the 8th Medical Group are always ready for the worst-case scenario. In this video feature, Capt. Sofia Shank and Staff Sgt. Nathan Wemhoff discuss the importance of their jobs, how they fit into the 8th Fighter Wing mission and their favorite parts of working ambulance services.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 22:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873948
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-YO204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109467216
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|26, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
