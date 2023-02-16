Med Hawks: Always Ready! Ambulance Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At any moment, accidents happen and things can go wrong. Luckily, #MedHawks ambulance services within the 8th Medical Group are always ready for the worst-case scenario. In this video feature, Capt. Sofia Shank and Staff Sgt. Nathan Wemhoff discuss the importance of their jobs, how they fit into the 8th Fighter Wing mission and their favorite parts of working ambulance services.