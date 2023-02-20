U.S. and UAE JRTC 23-04 Chinook air lift

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, 3rd SFAB, and United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion soldiers, board a CH-47 Chinook to start the JRTC rotation 23-04, Fort Polk, LA, Feb., 19, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Amber Cobena)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2023 05:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873947
|VIRIN:
|232002-A-UH812-010
|Filename:
|DOD_109467214
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
