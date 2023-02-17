Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Chaplain Scott McGowan

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Interview of Chaplain MAJ Scott Mcgowan of the Massachusetts National Guard on 18 February, 2023 during Justified Accord 2023 in Isiolo, Kenya. JA 23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from 3 continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance (U.S. Army video by SGT Jacob Slaymaker)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 15:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 873935
    VIRIN: 230217-A-AY818-997
    Filename: DOD_109467045
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: ISIOLO, KE
    Hometown: CHELMSFORD, MA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Interview: Chaplain Scott McGowan, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplain
    MANG
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF
    PartnerForces

