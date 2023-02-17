Interview: Chaplain Scott McGowan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview of Chaplain MAJ Scott Mcgowan of the Massachusetts National Guard on 18 February, 2023 during Justified Accord 2023 in Isiolo, Kenya. JA 23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from 3 continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance (U.S. Army video by SGT Jacob Slaymaker)