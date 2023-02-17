BROLL: 720th EOD with Kenyan Defence Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of members of U.S. 720th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment (EOD), 16th Sustainment Brigade Special Troops Battalion along with Kenyan Defence Forces partners conducting explosive ordnance disposal training on 18 February, 2023 in Isiolo, Kenya during Justified Accord 2023.



JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from 3 continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance (U.S. Army video by SGT Jacob Slaymaker).



Shot List:

Medium shot of Partner nations going over procedures

Medium shot of Kenyan and U.S. forces talking.

Close up of Kenyan soldiers hands cutting wires

Long shot of Kenyan Soldiers crouching and talking.

Medium shot of Kenyan soldier crouching

Panning shot of U.S. and Kenyan soldiers walking away from camera.

Panning shot up to Kenyan and U.S. soldiers conducting EOD training.

Long moving shot of Soldiers getting to dig site.

Close up of soldier digging a hole

Wide shot of soldier filling in and patting dirt with his hands.

Close-up of EOD patch.

Long shot of explosion with U.S. and Kenyan soldiers observing.