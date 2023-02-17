BROLL: 720th EOD with Kenyan Defence Forces

B-Roll of members of U.S. 720th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment (EOD), 16th Sustainment Brigade Special Troops Battalion along with Kenyan Defence Forces partners conducting explosive ordnance disposal training on 18 February, 2023 in Isiolo, Kenya during Justified Accord 2023.
JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from 3 continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance (U.S. Army video by SGT Jacob Slaymaker).
Shot List:
Medium shot of Partner nations going over procedures
Medium shot of Kenyan and U.S. forces talking.
Close up of Kenyan soldiers hands cutting wires
Long shot of Kenyan Soldiers crouching and talking.
Medium shot of Kenyan soldier crouching
Panning shot of U.S. and Kenyan soldiers walking away from camera.
Panning shot up to Kenyan and U.S. soldiers conducting EOD training.
Long moving shot of Soldiers getting to dig site.
Close up of soldier digging a hole
Wide shot of soldier filling in and patting dirt with his hands.
Close-up of EOD patch.
Long shot of explosion with U.S. and Kenyan soldiers observing.
|02.17.2023
|02.20.2023 15:11
|B-Roll
|873934
|230217-A-AY818-458
|DOD_109467035
|00:01:10
|ISIOLO, KE
|0
|0
