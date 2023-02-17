Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: 720th EOD with Kenyan Defence Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    B-Roll of members of U.S. 720th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Detachment (EOD), 16th Sustainment Brigade Special Troops Battalion along with Kenyan Defence Forces partners conducting explosive ordnance disposal training on 18 February, 2023 in Isiolo, Kenya during Justified Accord 2023.

    JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from 3 continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance (U.S. Army video by SGT Jacob Slaymaker).

    Shot List:
    Medium shot of Partner nations going over procedures
    Medium shot of Kenyan and U.S. forces talking.
    Close up of Kenyan soldiers hands cutting wires
    Long shot of Kenyan Soldiers crouching and talking.
    Medium shot of Kenyan soldier crouching
    Panning shot of U.S. and Kenyan soldiers walking away from camera.
    Panning shot up to Kenyan and U.S. soldiers conducting EOD training.
    Long moving shot of Soldiers getting to dig site.
    Close up of soldier digging a hole
    Wide shot of soldier filling in and patting dirt with his hands.
    Close-up of EOD patch.
    Long shot of explosion with U.S. and Kenyan soldiers observing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873934
    VIRIN: 230217-A-AY818-458
    Filename: DOD_109467035
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ISIOLO, KE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: 720th EOD with Kenyan Defence Forces, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF
    PartnerForces
    Isiolo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT