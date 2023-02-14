Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gwan attends Staff Officer course during Justified Accord 2023 - Clean Copy

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    02.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Joshua Gwan, assigned to 972 Military Police Company, highlights his experience during Justified Accord 2023 while building relationships with partner nations in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 14, 2023. JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance (U.S. Army video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz and Sgt Jacob Slaymaker).

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 14:52
    Location: NAIROBI, KE 

    This work, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gwan attends Staff Officer course during Justified Accord 2023 - Clean Copy, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    972nd Military Police Company
    Nairobi
    MANG
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

