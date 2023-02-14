U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gwan attends Staff Officer course during Justified Accord 2023 - Clean Copy

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Joshua Gwan, assigned to 972 Military Police Company, highlights his experience during Justified Accord 2023 while building relationships with partner nations in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 14, 2023. JA23 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance (U.S. Army video by Sgt Christian Dela Cruz and Sgt Jacob Slaymaker).
