    Coast Guard repatriates 31 people to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Cutter James of a migrant vessel in distress approximately 25 miles west if Cay Sal, Bahamas, Fed. 17, 2023. The people were repatriated on Feb. 20, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873932
    VIRIN: 230217-G-OS599-1000
    Filename: DOD_109466865
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 31 people to Cuba, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

