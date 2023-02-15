A Coast Guard Air Station C-130 airplane crew spotted a suspicious vessel and alerted Coast Guard cutters approximately 30 miles northeast of Caibarien, Cuba, Fed. 15, 2023. The people were repatriated on Fed. 20, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Alexander Cordes and Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873931
|VIRIN:
|230215-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109466864
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 311 people to Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT