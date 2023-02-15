Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 311 people to Haiti

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station C-130 airplane crew spotted a suspicious vessel and alerted Coast Guard cutters approximately 30 miles northeast of Caibarien, Cuba, Fed. 15, 2023. The people were repatriated on Fed. 20, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. Alexander Cordes and Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873931
    VIRIN: 230215-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_109466864
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 311 people to Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sector key west
    Haiti
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT