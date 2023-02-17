Italian Army Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Alpini Regiment, Folgore Brigade, and U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation from an Italian Air Force, 46th Air Brigade, C-27J Spartan onto Alpe di Siusi in Bolzano, Italy, Feb. 16, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2023 09:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873928
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109466850
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|BOLZANO, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
