    Airborne Operation (B-Roll)

    BOLZANO, ITALY

    02.16.2023

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian Army Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Alpini Regiment, Folgore Brigade, and U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation from an Italian Air Force, 46th Air Brigade, C-27J Spartan onto Alpe di Siusi in Bolzano, Italy, Feb. 16, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.20.2023 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873927
    VIRIN: 230216-A-DO858-0002
    Filename: DOD_109466824
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: BOLZANO, IT 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Airborne Operation (B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

