Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 6 from vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crewcrew rescues six people after their vessel sinks near Freeport, Texas, Feb. 19, 2023. All six individuals were recovered and transported to Station Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Freeport)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873910
    VIRIN: 230219-G-G0108-1004
    Filename: DOD_109466405
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 6 from vessel taking on water near Freeport, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sar
    search and rescue
    coast guard
    sunken vessel
    taking on water

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT