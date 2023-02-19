U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. As a fellow NATO ally, thje U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. Incirlik Air Base is serving as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873908
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-CW240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109466348
|Length:
|00:07:37
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at Incirlik Air Base, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT