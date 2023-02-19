Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at Incirlik Air Base

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2023. As a fellow NATO ally, thje U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. Incirlik Air Base is serving as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873908
    VIRIN: 230119-F-CW240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109466348
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Turkey
    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    EUCOM
    Türkiye

