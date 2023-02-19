U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to USAID members

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the United States Agency for International Development at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2022. Incirlik Air Base is serving as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873906
|VIRIN:
|230219-F-PJ020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109466328
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
