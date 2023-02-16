Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Justified Accord U.S. Army Soldiers oversee a partner nation situational training exercise

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.16.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alysia C Brewster 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade oversee the situational training exercise for Kenyan and Djiboutian military members, Isiolo, Keny, Feb. 16, 2023. Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces and Battalion Intervention Rapide (B.I.R.) of Djibouti worked together to clear buildings in search of an enemy. Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.

    Shot List
    1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel to a building
    2. (03:13) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) travel from one building to another
    3. (16:22) MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
    4. (22:03) MEDIUM SHOT: A member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) administers a tourniquet to a comrade
    5. (33:23) MEDIUM SHOT: A member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) drags a comrade to safety
    6. (38:28) MEDIUM SHOT: A member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) scans his area
    7. (43:08) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) provide security
    8. (48:13) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) members carry a casualty to safety
    9. (54:14) MEDIUM SHOT: A Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) member applies an improvised tourniquet to a comrade
    10. (01:01:27) MEDIUM SHOT: A member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) carries a member of the Kenyan Defence Forces KDF to safety
    11. (01:34:12) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
    12. (01:41:04) MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) travel to a building
    13. (01:53:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) enter a building
    14. (02:02:01) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
    15. (02:08:01) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Soldiers speak to a member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) about the exercise
    16. (02:43:03) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
    17. (02:50:02) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
    18. (03:02:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) enter a building
    19. (03:11:27) WIDE/MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
    20. (03:22:28) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) enter a building

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 06:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873896
    VIRIN: 230216-Z-RS418-001
    Filename: DOD_109466182
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: ISIOLO, KE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: Justified Accord U.S. Army Soldiers oversee a partner nation situational training exercise, by SGT Alysia C Brewster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF
    Kenyan Defence Forces
    Battalion Intervention Rapide

