BROLL: Justified Accord U.S. Army Soldiers oversee a partner nation situational training exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade oversee the situational training exercise for Kenyan and Djiboutian military members, Isiolo, Keny, Feb. 16, 2023. Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces and Battalion Intervention Rapide (B.I.R.) of Djibouti worked together to clear buildings in search of an enemy. Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multinational exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.
Shot List
1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel to a building
2. (03:13) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) travel from one building to another
3. (16:22) MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
4. (22:03) MEDIUM SHOT: A member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) administers a tourniquet to a comrade
5. (33:23) MEDIUM SHOT: A member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) drags a comrade to safety
6. (38:28) MEDIUM SHOT: A member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) scans his area
7. (43:08) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) provide security
8. (48:13) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) members carry a casualty to safety
9. (54:14) MEDIUM SHOT: A Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) member applies an improvised tourniquet to a comrade
10. (01:01:27) MEDIUM SHOT: A member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) carries a member of the Kenyan Defence Forces KDF to safety
11. (01:34:12) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
12. (01:41:04) MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) travel to a building
13. (01:53:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) enter a building
14. (02:02:01) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
15. (02:08:01) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Soldiers speak to a member of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) about the exercise
16. (02:43:03) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
17. (02:50:02) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
18. (03:02:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) enter a building
19. (03:11:27) WIDE/MEDIUM SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) travel though an open area
20. (03:22:28) WIDE SHOT: Members of the Battalion Intervention Rapide of Djibouti (BIR) enter a building
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 06:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873896
|VIRIN:
|230216-Z-RS418-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109466182
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|ISIOLO, KE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, BROLL: Justified Accord U.S. Army Soldiers oversee a partner nation situational training exercise, by SGT Alysia C Brewster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
