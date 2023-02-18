BROLL: Justified Accord Civil Affairs team convoy to Archer's Post for MEDCAP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team 5011, Forward Det 1, 450th Civil Affairs Battalion Alpha and U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team, U.S. Army Civil Affairs Command depart to provide medical assistance to local community members on Feb. 18, 2023. The U.S. Army and the Kenyan Defence Forces partnered with Sanburu County Department of Health to host a free medical clinic for local residents during Justified Accord 23 at Archer’s Post Sub County Hospital in Archer’s Post, Kenya on Feb. 18, 2023.



Shot List

1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: vehicle convoy