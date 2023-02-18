Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: Justified Accord Civil Affairs team convoy to Archer's Post for MEDCAP

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alysia C Brewster 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Members of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team 5011, Forward Det 1, 450th Civil Affairs Battalion Alpha and U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team, U.S. Army Civil Affairs Command depart to provide medical assistance to local community members on Feb. 18, 2023. The U.S. Army and the Kenyan Defence Forces partnered with Sanburu County Department of Health to host a free medical clinic for local residents during Justified Accord 23 at Archer’s Post Sub County Hospital in Archer’s Post, Kenya on Feb. 18, 2023.

    Shot List
    1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: vehicle convoy

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 07:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873895
    VIRIN: 230218-Z-RS418-003
    Filename: DOD_109466174
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ISIOLO, KE

    Interoperability
    Partnership
    CivilAffairs
    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

