    ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach B-roll

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Legacy Flight Academy students learn about gravity and orbit at a STEM exhibit during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873892
    VIRIN: 230218-F-BI574-7001
    Filename: DOD_109466048
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    TAGS

    CSAF
    STEM
    Black History Month
    DOTA
    ATL

