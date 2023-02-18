Legacy Flight Academy students learn about gravity and orbit at a STEM exhibit during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2023 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873892
|VIRIN:
|230218-F-BI574-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109466048
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach B-roll, by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
