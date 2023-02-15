U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines provide security during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Central Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 04:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873888
|VIRIN:
|230215-M-UH307-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109465928
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JWX 23 Security, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT