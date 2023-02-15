Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JWX 23 Security

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines provide security during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Central Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 04:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873888
    VIRIN: 230215-M-UH307-1001
    Filename: DOD_109465928
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    JWX

