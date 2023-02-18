437th Airlift Wing Airmen facilitate a C-17 Globemaster III incentive flight for local high school students during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2023 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873887
|VIRIN:
|230218-F-VR222-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109465726
|Length:
|00:08:24
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Accelerating the Legacy Incentive Flight, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Accelerating the Legacy 2023’ honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy through aviator development, student outreach
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT