Accelerating the Legacy Incentive Flight

    CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    437th Airlift Wing Airmen facilitate a C-17 Globemaster III incentive flight for local high school students during Accelerating the Legacy 2023 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2023. Accelerating the Legacy is a three-day Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873887
    VIRIN: 230218-F-VR222-3001
    Filename: DOD_109465726
    Length: 00:08:24
    Location: CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    C-17
    Globemaster
    Mobility
    437th Airlift Wing
    Accelerating the Legacy
    AF Diversity

