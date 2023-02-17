Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll Package: Sky Soldiers Conduct Machine Gun Range Training with Cypriot Troops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LARNACA, CYPRUS

    02.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Cypriot troops train on the M4A1, Tavor x95, MG3, Negev 7.62, and RPG-7V in Larnaca, Cyprus, Feb. 16, 2023, as part of Exercise Silver Falcon 23.

    Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.18.2023 07:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873883
    VIRIN: 230217-A-GT094-992
    PIN: 230217
    Filename: DOD_109465402
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: LARNACA, CY 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package: Sky Soldiers Conduct Machine Gun Range Training with Cypriot Troops, by SGT Mariah Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Europe

    Allies

    Partners

    Mission Readiness

    Paratrooper

    Airborne

    Army

    Winning Matters

    Training Done Right

    TAGS

    Cyprus
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SilverFalcon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT