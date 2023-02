B-Roll Package: Cypriot Troops Conduct Casualty Rescue Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cypriot troops with the 20th Armored Brigade treat a simulated casualty by using the "MARCH" (Massive Hemorrhage, Airway, Respiration, Circulation, Head Injury/Hypothermia) method, which was trained on with U.S. Army medical paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. A Cypriot pararescueman from the 460th Search and Rescue Squadron repels from an AW139 helicopter to prepare the casualty for air medical evacuation during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) exercise in Larnaca, Cyprus, Feb. 16, 2023, as part of Exercise Silver Falcon 23.



Silver Falcon 23 is a bilateral exercise between the United States and Cyprus and is designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries to ensure they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response and non-combatant evacuation operations.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez)