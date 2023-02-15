Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JWX 23 Patrolling and Defensive Positions B-Roll

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines conduct patrols and provide security during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Central Training Area on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl Noah Masog)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 04:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873877
    VIRIN: 230215-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_109465263
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 23 Patrolling and Defensive Positions B-Roll, by LCpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    7th Marines
    4th Marines
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    ready
    lethal
    3D MARDIV
    EABO
    Expeditionary Advance Base Operations

