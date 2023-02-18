Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 Aerial Resupply

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Helicopter Support Team direct a CH-53E Super Stallion with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in loading supplies and a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2023 04:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873876
    VIRIN: 230216-M-FR804-0001
    Filename: DOD_109465257
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 Aerial Resupply, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Marine Regiment
    Marines
    Combat Logistics Battalion 4
    ready
    lethal
    3D MARDIV
    EABO
    Expeditionary Advance Base Operations

