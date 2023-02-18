Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 Aerial Resupply

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Helicopter Support Team direct a CH-53E Super Stallion with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in loading supplies and a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)