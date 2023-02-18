U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 4th Marine Regiment conduct water purification operations during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23.1 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuvers, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 05:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873875
|VIRIN:
|230215-M-FR804-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109465256
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 Water Purification Operations, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
