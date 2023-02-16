U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines participate in force-on-force training during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 16, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2023 05:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873872
|VIRIN:
|230216-M-VR873-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109465142
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|CAMP GONZALVES, OKINAWA, JP
This work, JWX 23: V34 Force-on-Force Training, by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
