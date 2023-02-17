Memorial for Major John Tashjian B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Air Station Miramar honors retired Maj. John Tashjian by facilitating a flyover of Miramar National Cemetery by the F4U-1A Corsair he once piloted, during a post funeral service at the cemetery Feb. 17, 2023. After the flyover, the aircraft landed at MCAS Miramar to be viewed by family and friends who attended the service. Tashjian flew Corsairs with the VMF-441 "Blackjacks" in the Marshall Islands campaign. Born on July 10, 1921, he was 100 years old. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)