    Memorial for Major John Tashjian B-Roll

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar honors retired Maj. John Tashjian by facilitating a flyover of Miramar National Cemetery by the F4U-1A Corsair he once piloted, during a post funeral service at the cemetery Feb. 17, 2023. After the flyover, the aircraft landed at MCAS Miramar to be viewed by family and friends who attended the service. Tashjian flew Corsairs with the VMF-441 "Blackjacks" in the Marshall Islands campaign. Born on July 10, 1921, he was 100 years old. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873869
    VIRIN: 230217-M-TK732-1001
    Filename: DOD_109464929
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial for Major John Tashjian B-Roll, by Cpl Nayomi Koepke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    World War II
    Marshall Islands
    VMF-441

