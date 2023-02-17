Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report- Awards, Innovation and more!

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman, Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall, Russ Howard and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Tyrell Hall brings news on awards, industry and more!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 17:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873868
    VIRIN: 230217-F-EP494-766
    Filename: DOD_109464928
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    TAGS

    AETC
    ALS
    Industry Days
    17 TRW
    Raider Report

