Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Legare returns home following 63-day Caribbean Sea patrol

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of the USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) returns to their home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2023, following a 63-day deployment in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea. Legare deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry to patrol the Coast Guard’s Seventh District area of operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Froehlich and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873862
    VIRIN: 230217-G-G0100-2002
    Filename: DOD_109464732
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Legare returns home following 63-day Caribbean Sea patrol, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cutter
    USCG
    USCGC Legare
    OVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT