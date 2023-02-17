USCGC Legare returns home following 63-day Caribbean Sea patrol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) returns to their home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2023, following a 63-day deployment in the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea. Legare deployed in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry to patrol the Coast Guard’s Seventh District area of operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Froehlich and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)