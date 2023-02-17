Paving the Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video production by Combat Camera, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools (MCCSSS), Camp Johnson, North Carolina that highlights four MCCSSS facilitators who develop Marines learning or advancing in their Military Occupational Specialties. Each facilitator gives their perspective on taking that first step in wanting to educate the future of the Marine Corps.