A video production by Combat Camera, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools (MCCSSS), Camp Johnson, North Carolina that highlights four MCCSSS facilitators who develop Marines learning or advancing in their Military Occupational Specialties. Each facilitator gives their perspective on taking that first step in wanting to educate the future of the Marine Corps.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873860
|VIRIN:
|230217-M-QR623-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109464697
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Paving the Future, by Cpl Kristina Judy, Sharon McPeak, Samuel Roque and Cpl chandler wilbourn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
