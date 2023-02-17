Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paving the Future

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kristina Judy, Sharon McPeak, Samuel Roque and Lance Cpl. chandler wilbourn

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    A video production by Combat Camera, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools (MCCSSS), Camp Johnson, North Carolina that highlights four MCCSSS facilitators who develop Marines learning or advancing in their Military Occupational Specialties. Each facilitator gives their perspective on taking that first step in wanting to educate the future of the Marine Corps.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873860
    VIRIN: 230217-M-QR623-001
    Filename: DOD_109464697
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Paving the Future, by Cpl Kristina Judy, Sharon McPeak, Samuel Roque and Cpl chandler wilbourn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GSS
    MCCSSS
    FMS
    PAS
    LOS
    Training Command

