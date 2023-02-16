Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO Aviation Town Hall - 16 February 2023

    02.16.2023

    Video by Michelle Miller 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Rodney Davis, acting Deputy Program Executive Officer for Aviation, and CW5 John Ulmer, PEO Aviation's Command Chief Warrant Officer, update the PEO Aviation workforce during a February 16, 2023 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall. COL John Maher, Project Manager for Apache Helicopters provided an update on the Apache program while COL Al Niles, PM for Cargo Helicopters, shared his connection to the Tuskegee Airmen in honor of Black History Month.

    PEO Aviation
    Rodney Davis
    CW5 John Ulmer
    COL John Maher
    COL Al Niles

