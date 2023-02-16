Rodney Davis, acting Deputy Program Executive Officer for Aviation, and CW5 John Ulmer, PEO Aviation's Command Chief Warrant Officer, update the PEO Aviation workforce during a February 16, 2023 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall. COL John Maher, Project Manager for Apache Helicopters provided an update on the Apache program while COL Al Niles, PM for Cargo Helicopters, shared his connection to the Tuskegee Airmen in honor of Black History Month.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 14:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|873857
|VIRIN:
|021623-A-JN225-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109464416
|Length:
|00:44:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PEO Aviation Town Hall - 16 February 2023, by Michelle Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT