PEO Aviation Town Hall - 16 February 2023

Rodney Davis, acting Deputy Program Executive Officer for Aviation, and CW5 John Ulmer, PEO Aviation's Command Chief Warrant Officer, update the PEO Aviation workforce during a February 16, 2023 Facebook Live virtual Town Hall. COL John Maher, Project Manager for Apache Helicopters provided an update on the Apache program while COL Al Niles, PM for Cargo Helicopters, shared his connection to the Tuskegee Airmen in honor of Black History Month.