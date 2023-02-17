Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zero to 100 - EP 9: CDR Chris Blair

    02.17.2023

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    Mark and Steve sit down with CDR Chris Blair to discuss how he has experienced the intersection of mental and spiritual fitness in the fleet.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 13:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 873844
    VIRIN: 230217-M-JB228-261
    Filename: DOD_109464342
    Length: 01:27:42
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zero to 100 - EP 9: CDR Chris Blair, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    podcast
    zero to 100

