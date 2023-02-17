Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert arrives in Boston

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert (WPC-1151) arrivåe at their homeport at Coast Guard Base Boston for the first time in Boston, Massachusetts, February 17, 2023. The Warren Deyampert is the second Boston-based Fast Response Cutter.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 12:45
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
