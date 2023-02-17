Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert arrives in Boston

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert (WPC-1151) arrivåe at their homeport at Coast Guard Base Boston for the first time in Boston, Massachusetts, February 17, 2023. The Warren Deyampert is the second Boston-based Fast Response Cutter.(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873836
    VIRIN: 230217-G-HT254-477
    Filename: DOD_109464150
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert arrives in Boston, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    new england
    FRC
    family
    RTHP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT