Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 CBDST Conference

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    DASD Ian Watson kicks off 2022 CBD S&T Conference by calling attendees to exchange their big ideas and bring the next disruptive technology to chem-bio defense. The conference brought together nearly 1,500 scientists, program managers, and leaders from across the globe to find solutions for the future fight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873833
    VIRIN: 230217-D-D0490-020
    Filename: DOD_109463987
    Length: 00:21:03
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 CBDST Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chemical, biological, DTRA, biodefense, DTRA JSTO, DTRA RD CB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT