2022 CBDST Conference

DASD Ian Watson kicks off 2022 CBD S&T Conference by calling attendees to exchange their big ideas and bring the next disruptive technology to chem-bio defense. The conference brought together nearly 1,500 scientists, program managers, and leaders from across the globe to find solutions for the future fight.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873833
|VIRIN:
|230217-D-D0490-020
|Filename:
|DOD_109463987
|Length:
|00:21:03
|Location:
|FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
