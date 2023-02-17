Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Arizona Detachment

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Howey is one of 16 sailors assigned to the Arizona Detachment, a special duty assignment. They’re entrusted with ferrying over 2,000 visitors a day to and from the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:41
    Location: US

    USS Arizona
    Arizona Memorial
