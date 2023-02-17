Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Howey is one of 16 sailors assigned to the Arizona Detachment, a special duty assignment. They’re entrusted with ferrying over 2,000 visitors a day to and from the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873830
|VIRIN:
|230217-D-AR128-215
|Filename:
|DOD_109463919
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Arizona Detachment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT