Family members greet USCGC Seneca ( WMEC 906) crew members at the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2023. Seneca returned to home port following a 24-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea. ( U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873828
|VIRIN:
|230217-G-G0100-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109463905
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USCGC Seneca returns home, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
