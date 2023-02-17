Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Seneca returns home

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Family members greet USCGC Seneca ( WMEC 906) crew members at the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Feb. 17, 2023. Seneca returned to home port following a 24-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea. ( U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Kate Kilroy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873828
    VIRIN: 230217-G-G0100-1002
    Filename: DOD_109463905
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Seneca returns home, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCGC Seneca

