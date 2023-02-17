NATO Secretary General meets with Executive Vice President of the European Commission and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (17 Feb 2023)

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, met with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Mr. Frans Timmermans and the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Mr. John Kerry, at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on 17 February 2023 in Germany.
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|02.17.2023
|02.17.2023 10:08
