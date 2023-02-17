Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is Quantico

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2023

    Video by Charles Wolf 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    “This is Quantico” is a video production highlighting and the 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. John A. Lejeune’s vision to establish Quantico as the premier center for Marine Corps education. Video includes historical events, training, and community relations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Charles Wolf)

