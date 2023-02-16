Aerospace Propulsion System specialists from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minn., performed post maintenance engine testing on a General Electric F110-129 turbofan aircraft engine on February 16, 2023. Aerospace Propulsion System specialists, also known as jet engine mechanics, remove, install, inspect, repair and modify engines, engine modules and components. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873822
|VIRIN:
|230216-Z-BQ052-2007
|Filename:
|DOD_109463840
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 148th Fighter Wing Aerospace Propulsion specialists conduct engine testing, by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
