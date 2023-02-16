Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing Aerospace Propulsion specialists conduct engine testing

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aerospace Propulsion System specialists from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minn., performed post maintenance engine testing on a General Electric F110-129 turbofan aircraft engine on February 16, 2023. Aerospace Propulsion System specialists, also known as jet engine mechanics, remove, install, inspect, repair and modify engines, engine modules and components. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873822
    VIRIN: 230216-Z-BQ052-2007
    Filename: DOD_109463840
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Aerospace Propulsion specialists conduct engine testing, by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    jet engines

