Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard provides maritime security during 2023 State of the Union Address

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion, chief of response for U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, explains the Coast Guard's role during the 2023 State of the Union Address held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 7, 2023. Coast Guard law enforcement teams from around the country worked with partner federal, state, and local agencies to provide maritime safety and enforce security zones critical to the success of the event’s operational security plan. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873820
    VIRIN: 230207-G-NB214-001
    Filename: DOD_109463812
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard provides maritime security during 2023 State of the Union Address, by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State of the Union Address
    Coast Guard
    CoastGuardNewsWire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT