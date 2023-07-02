Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion, chief of response for U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, explains the Coast Guard's role during the 2023 State of the Union Address held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 7, 2023. Coast Guard law enforcement teams from around the country worked with partner federal, state, and local agencies to provide maritime safety and enforce security zones critical to the success of the event’s operational security plan. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 11:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873820
|VIRIN:
|230207-G-NB214-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463812
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard provides maritime security during 2023 State of the Union Address, by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT