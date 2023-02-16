386th ESFS K-9s train with Coalition Partners from Canada during a bite demo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, on Feb. 16, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 07:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873815
|VIRIN:
|230216-F-IL807-015
|Filename:
|DOD_109463721
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, K-9 brings Big Bites, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
