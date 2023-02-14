Force Protection trains to Defend Ali Al Salem

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Force Protection Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, train with Airmen from the 386th ESFS about the various tasks they will need to be proficient in to support Defenders while on duty.