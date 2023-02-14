Force Protection Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, train with Airmen from the 386th ESFS about the various tasks they will need to be proficient in to support Defenders while on duty.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 07:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873814
|VIRIN:
|230214-F-IL807-751
|Filename:
|DOD_109463720
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Force Protection trains to Defend Ali Al Salem, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
