    Force Protection trains to Defend Ali Al Salem

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Force Protection Airmen from Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, train with Airmen from the 386th ESFS about the various tasks they will need to be proficient in to support Defenders while on duty.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 07:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873814
    VIRIN: 230214-F-IL807-751
    Filename: DOD_109463720
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Force Protection trains to Defend Ali Al Salem, by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Force Protection
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    386th ESFS
    ASAB

