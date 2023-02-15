U.S. Army Soldiers from 41st Field Artillery Brigade and 16th Sustainment Brigade conducted port operations and onward movement activites during the Joint Viking Exercise in Sorreisa, Norway from February 15-16, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 07:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|873813
|VIRIN:
|230217-A-SS112-022
|Filename:
|DOD_109463717
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|SORREISA, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Viking Port Operations in Sorreisa, Norway, by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT