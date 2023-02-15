Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Viking Port Operations in Sorreisa, Norway

    SORREISA, 19, NORWAY

    02.15.2023

    Video by Pvt. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 41st Field Artillery Brigade and 16th Sustainment Brigade conducted port operations and onward movement activites during the Joint Viking Exercise in Sorreisa, Norway from February 15-16, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 07:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 873813
    VIRIN: 230217-A-SS112-022
    Filename: DOD_109463717
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: SORREISA, 19, NO 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Viking Port Operations in Sorreisa, Norway, by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norway
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport
    ArcticForge

