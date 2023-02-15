Joint Viking Port Operations in Sorreisa, Norway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 41st Field Artillery Brigade and 16th Sustainment Brigade conducted port operations and onward movement activites during the Joint Viking Exercise in Sorreisa, Norway from February 15-16, 2023. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)