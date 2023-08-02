Master Sgt. Robert Lewis, 18th Military Police brigade senior career counselor, attends the 2023U.S. Army Europe and Africa Career Counselor and of the Year board, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 8, 2023. The president of the board was Sgt. Maj. Matthew Middleton, USAREUR-AF senior command career counselor. (Video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 05:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873807
|VIRIN:
|230208-A-HZ738-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463710
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT