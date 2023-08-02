Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR AF Career Counselor and Retention NCO board, 7-10 Feb 2023, CAB

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.08.2023

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Master Sgt. Robert Lewis, 18th Military Police brigade senior career counselor, attends the 2023U.S. Army Europe and Africa Career Counselor and of the Year board, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 8, 2023. The president of the board was Sgt. Maj. Matthew Middleton, USAREUR-AF senior command career counselor. (Video by Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 05:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873807
    VIRIN: 230208-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_109463710
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 

    TSAE
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther
    Career Counselor board

