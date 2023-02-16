12 CAB Change of Responsibility Ceremony, February 2023

ANSBACH, Germany -- A Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) Command Sergeant Major took place February 16, 2023, at the Hanger 2, Katterbach Army Airfield. The outgoing Command Sergeant Major Zane B. Hansen relinquished the colors, signifying the transfer of responsibility to incoming Command Sergeant Major Kyle P. Clutter. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
