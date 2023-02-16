Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 CAB Change of Responsibility Ceremony, February 2023

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    02.16.2023

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    ANSBACH, Germany -- A Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) Command Sergeant Major took place February 16, 2023, at the Hanger 2, Katterbach Army Airfield. The outgoing Command Sergeant Major Zane B. Hansen relinquished the colors, signifying the transfer of responsibility to incoming Command Sergeant Major Kyle P. Clutter. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 05:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873806
    VIRIN: 230216-A-EX530-1002
    Filename: DOD_109463680
    Length: 00:04:32
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Hometown: ANSBACH, BY, DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7 ATC
    europeansupport2023

