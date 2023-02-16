NATO Secretary General visits areas affected by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye (16 Feb 23)

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, visited areas affected by the devastating earthquakes on 6 February in Türkiye, on 16 February 2023.
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 05:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873805
|VIRIN:
|230216-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463654
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT