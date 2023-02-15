Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Viking Port Operations in Sorreisa, Norway

    SORREISA, 19, NORWAY

    02.15.2023

    Video by Pvt. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Port Operations in Sorreisa, Norway from February 15-16, 2023, to offload equipment and vehicles in preparation for Joint Viking 23. Exercise Arctic Forge 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led umbrella exercise that leverages the host-nation exercises Defense Exercise North in Finland, and exercise Joint Viking in Norway, taking place Feb. 16 through March 17, 2023, focused on building capabilities and cooperation in support of the U.S. Army's Arctic Strategy.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2023 08:02
    This work, Joint Viking Port Operations in Sorreisa, Norway, by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norway
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    ArcticForge
    JointViking

