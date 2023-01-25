III MSB Arrives at South Korea for Bushido Strike 23, MCCRE

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Support Battalion (MSB), III MEF Information Group, offload Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements at U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2023. III MSB prepared to conduct their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation during exercise Bushido Strike 23 to validate its mission essential tasks to provide combat service support, and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 01:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873793
|VIRIN:
|230125-M-WN068-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463495
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY GARRISON YONGSAN-CASEY, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
