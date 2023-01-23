U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Support Battalion (MSB), III MEF Information Group, conducts weapons inventory on Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2023 III MSB sent a small quartering party to prepare the main body movement prior to Bushido Strike 23, a training event in South Korea where III MSB will conduct their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation to validate its mission essential tasks to provide combat service support, and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2023 01:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873792
|VIRIN:
|230123-M-WN068-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463450
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CAMP MUJUK, 47, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III MSB Conducts Weapons Maintenance during Bushido Strike 23, by Cpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT