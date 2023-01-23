III MSB Conducts Weapons Maintenance during Bushido Strike 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Support Battalion (MSB), III MEF Information Group, conducts weapons inventory on Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2023 III MSB sent a small quartering party to prepare the main body movement prior to Bushido Strike 23, a training event in South Korea where III MSB will conduct their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation to validate its mission essential tasks to provide combat service support, and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cesar Ronaldo Alarcon)