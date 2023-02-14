Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JWX 23 Air Insertion and Patrol B-Roll 30fps

    CAMP GONZALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.14.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines conduct an air insertion and patrol toward an objective following an air insertion during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873790
    VIRIN: 230214-M-VR873-2001
    Filename: DOD_109463285
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: CAMP GONZALVES, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JWX 23 Air Insertion and Patrol B-Roll 30fps, by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Training
    Lethal
    EABO
    JWX 23
    Jungle Warfare Exercise 23

