U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines conduct an air insertion and patrol toward an objective following an air insertion during Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 14, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 23:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873790
|VIRIN:
|230214-M-VR873-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109463285
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|CAMP GONZALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JWX 23 Air Insertion and Patrol B-Roll 30fps, by Cpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT