Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Warfare Exercise 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines conduct Jungle Warfare Exercise 23 in the Northern Training Area on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2023. JWX 23 is a large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 23:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873787
    VIRIN: 230215-M-GN953-833
    Filename: DOD_109463249
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Warfare Exercise 23, by LCpl Lorenzo Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lethal
    EABO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT